Lagos prosecutes man for assaulting LASTMA official

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force has arrested and charged a man who attacked and wounded an officer with the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, Omomoyesan Olumide, while on official duty around Lekki-Ajah area to Court.

The suspect attacked and obstructed the LASTMA Team (B), Zone 14, Lekki-Ajah axis, from impounding a commercial Volkswagen bus, whose driver resisted an arrest (FKJ 688 XV).

The driver was accused of picking and dropping passengers at unauthorised places around Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos.

The suspect Benjamin Archibong, 20, of Jakande Estate, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos was arrested and charged for assault, obstruction and conduct likely to cause breach of peace before Magistrate Adepeju Odusanya of Court 15, Samuel Ilori Magistrate Courts, Ogba, Lagos.

Prosecuting Counsel, Barrister Adedoyin Odukoya, disclosed that Archibong, from Akwa Ibom State, pleaded “not guilty” and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

While the matter was adjourned to February 28, 2017 for further hearing, Magistrate Adepeju Odusanya emphasised that the two sureties must be residents of Lagos State.

The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed that the suspect was charged to court based on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.

Egbeyemi stated that the operatives of the Agency rescued the wounded LASTMA official from the suspect on January 31, 2017 around Lekki-Ajah area of Lagos State.

Egbeyemi stated further that charges against the suspect would served as deterrent to the general public not to obstruct any security or government official while discharging their legitimate duties.

Meanwhile the operatives of the Lagos State Task Force has commenced the enforcement of the directive of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to arrest any Local Governments and Local Council Development Area officials or touts who claimed to be enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

Ambode has directed that no individual or bodies apart from Lagos State Task Force, RRS, the Nigeria Police and LASTMA is empowered according to the law to enforce the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

These Local Governments and Local Council Development Area officials and touts illegally arrest and extort money in form of various “fines” from innocent members of the public on the pretence of enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012, which is not at their jurisdiction.

Egbeyemi warned that any Local Government or Local Council Development Area official or touts caught flouting the directive of the Governor would be arrested and charge to court.

Egbeyemi enjoined the general public to immediately report any Local Government or Local Council Development Area official or tout flouting the order of the Governor to the Lagos State Task Force office, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos.

