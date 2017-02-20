Lagos Pracht Gardens Estate to be ready by April 2017

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Buildcon Global Services Limited, Bukunola Gadzama, has stated that the Pracht Gardens Estate located in Ikota area of Lagos State would be ready by April 2017.

Gadzama, while explaining this in Lagos, maintained that the estate, which is designed with up to date facilities, is measurable with what is obtainable in other parts of the globe.

She noted that the estate is structured to meet the basic requirements of subscribers who have taste for luxury, adding that it is being constructed by highly skilled architects and engineers who also have vast knowledge of interior designs that are expected in a dream home.

Speaking on the facilities in the estate, Gadzama disclosed that it boast of a water treatment plant; fully paved road; suitable shopping centre; 24 hours security electrical power transformer; closed-circuit television security technology; ample parking space; power supply and distribution; street lights; recreational centre for children; crèche; as well as electrical fence wire.

Gadzama said: “It is designed with affordability in mind and zero compromise on quality and finesse to meet the needs of subscribers.”

Meanwhile, subscribers have expressed delight over the architectural skills displayed by Buildcon Global Services Limited in the construction of the estate.

One of them, John Kayode, expressed delight that the project has state-of-the-art facilities that makes life enjoyable.

Kayode stated that the professional skills displayed by Buildcon has put it ahead its competitors in the real estate industry.

He said: “I was quite fascinated with the structural design of the estate and the layout shows a touch of class with all that is required to make life very comfortable.

“What interests me most is that l have the opportunity to come up with any additional plan of mine, to complement what is already being provided.”

Another subscriber, Jane Ogunwale, a chartered accountant based in Lagos, said she was very delighted to see her dream of living in a very modern apartment come true.

Ogunwale stated that Pracht Gardens Estate is a place that has all it takes to keep a family, as there are facilities that addresses the needs of children, like a park, adequate security and school that eases the burden of moving out of the environment.

The Pracht Gardens Estate consists of 40 units of four and five bedrooms fully detached duplexes as well as four bedrooms terraces, and sits on 21,000 metres square parcel of land in Ikota, before Victoria Garden City in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.