Lagos plastic factory on fire

Fire fighters were said to still be battling to contain the fire as at press time

A plastic manufacturing company located in the Oshodi area of Lagos State is on fire.

The factory is located close to the head office of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency.

The fire outbreak was reported in the early hours of Sunday.

It is said to be “quite severe”.

