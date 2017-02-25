Lagos NUJ to insure 50 members in 2017

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Deji Elumoye, on Friday said the lives of additional 50 journalists would be insured in April.

Elumoye told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that due to financial constraints, the council could only insure 50 this year as against the 250 insured in 2016.

He said: “From April, we will be insuring the lives of additional 50 to what we did last year.

“If we have more money, we would have done 500.

“It is an annual thing.

“It is every other year we pay premium on those lives that we have insured.

“It is a comprehensive live insurance policy.

“Media owners, we are trying to talk to them.

“I can even talk of one or two of them that have keyed into it in Lagos.

“Others, they said they would look at what they can do.

“I am aware of two media organizations – one electronic, one print – that have also comprehensively insured the lives of journalists in their employ.”

Elumoye appealed to the other media outfits and media owners in Lagos to insure the journalists in their employ because of the risk of the profession.

NAN.

