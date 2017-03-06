Lagos NUJ mourns Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council has described the untimely death of a former Managing Director of the Daily Times, Dr. Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, as a great loss to the journalism profession.

The Lagos NUJ Chairman, Deji Elumoye, in a tribute on Monday said Adinoyi-Ojo’s experience as a quintessential journalist will be missed.

While praying to God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Elumoye recalled that Adinoyi-Ojo as a seasoned journalist who was very active as a member of The Guardian chapel of Lagos NUJ some years back and “also tried all his possible best to ensure that welfare of journalists and other workers was a priority while he held sway as Daily Times MD few years back”.

Adinoyi-Ojo, who made his name as a versatile Aviation Correspondent for The Guardian Newspapers, rose through the ranks and got to the pinnacle of his professional calling before venturing into politics, where he also made his mark, especially in his home state, Kogi State, where he tried twice in the past to be the governor of the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.