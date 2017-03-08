Lagos NUJ holds tribute nite for Adinoyi-Ojo, two others

The Nite will also afford NUJ members the opportunity to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues, while clerics will be on hand to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council is to hold a Tribute Nite for three of its members that died in the last two weeks.

The late members, according to Assistant Secretary of the NUJ in Lagos State, Alfred Odifa, in a statement, are Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo, formerly of The Guardian chapel and ex-Managing Director of Daily Times, who died in a motor accident along Akure-Owo Road on March 5, 2017; Kayode Atofolaki, former Assistant Secretary of Lagos NUJ, who died in his home town, Idofin, Kwara State, after a brief illness on February 25, 2017; and Segun Agbolade, Secretary, Federated Maritime Media chapel of Lagos NUJ, who was knocked down by a petroleum tanker at Trinity Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos on March 1, 2017.

The Tribute Nite, with the dress code of white or black, is billed for March 10, 2017 at Lagos NUJ Secretariat, Ladi Lawal Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja by 4pm.

The Nite will also afford NUJ members the opportunity to pay tribute to their fallen colleagues, while clerics will be on hand to offer prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.