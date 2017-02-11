Lagos Marathon: I’ll love to marry a Nigerian, says winner of female category

Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, the first female elite athlete to cross the finish line in Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if approached.

Jepkhorir told the News Agency of Nigeria at the finish point that she would not hesitate due to the kind nature of Nigerians.

She said: “If a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.

“Nationality is no barrier.

“So far he is committed and caring, I will have no option.”

Jepkhorir also said she loved watching the duo of Nigerian actors, Aki and Pawpaw, adding that she was so attached to Nigeria.

She said: “Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria.

“I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry.”

The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, said winning the race was a dream come through for her.

She said: “The race has given me the opportunity to come to my dream country.

“I will come over and over again.”

NAN.

