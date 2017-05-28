Lagos infrastructural development impacting positively on residents – World Bank

The Word Bank on Saturday commended the massive infrastructural development ongoing across Lagos State under the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration, noting that such projects were impacting positively on the lives of Lagosians.

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank, Joaquim Vieira Levy, spoke when he paid a courtesy visit to the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, at the Round House, Alausa Secretariat.

Levy assured that the State’s urban renewal and infrastructure development projects would continue to receive more boost from the World Bank to assist the Government deliver more on key infrastructural.

The World Bank Chief, who was accompanied on the visit by other top officials of the world financial institution, said they decided to pick Lagos State as its pilot state for its sustainable development assistance scheme because it was leading in providing good governance and infrastructures that have direct positive impact on its citizenry.

He noted that most developed countries of the world have been able to move their economy forward because of the adoption of the Public/Private sector integration model, which, according to him, would further accelerate the growth rate of development in the state if adopted.

He alluded to the fact that Lagos over the years has been blessed with leaders with good vision and good aspirations for development.

Levy said previous partnership of the organisation with the State Government in transportation, education, environmental management and flood control had been of great benefit to the urban renewal efforts of the state government, adding that the organisation would continue to assist the state government to scale up its infrastructural development a projects so as to be able to meet the aspirations of its teeming population.

In her remarks, Adebule, who received the visitors on behalf of Ambode, commended the World Bank for its support and partnership, noting that the efforts had helped the State Government to achieve its transformational policies, especially in efficient flood control, transportation and the Eko Education Project initiative.

She said: “We will continue to treasure this partnership and supports which have helped us to deliver on good transportation through LAMATA, our modern Agric system, Sports development, Eko Projects and general infrastructural development programmes and many more that have helped our policy implementation.”

The Deputy Governor, who was highly elated with the prospects of the visit, said as the State’s Internally Generated Revenue was increasing yearly, residents deserve better governance in terms of scaling up infrastructure provision, urging the world’s apex Bank to consider energy development, efficient portable water supply, water transportation, road construction and education as some of the key areas the state government would need urgent support and partnership to further bring democratic dividends to the people.

Adebule expressed concerns over the current global economic meltdown.

She appealed to the visiting World Bank Executives to help the country with more friendly policies that could help to regulate the high exchange rate in the country so as to increase the purchasing power of the average Nigerian and reduce inflation.

One of the highlights of the visit, which had top government functionaries in attendance, was the presentation of souvenirs of the Lagos State Government to the World Bank visiting Executives.