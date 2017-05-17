Lagos Govt. to introduce new number plate for commercial buses—Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says it plans to introduce new number plate for commercial vehicles in the state.

Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi, the acting Commissioner for Transportation, disclosed while addressing journalists at the 2017 Ministerial briefing to mark Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s two years in office.

Elegushi said the new regime of commercial vehicle number plate would ensure clear identification of vehicles registered for commercial purposes.

He said: “The state agencies like Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, Number Plate Production Agency and ministry of transportation will fine-tune the operations and issuance.”

Elegushi noted that the development would bring a robust database for vehicles involved in commercial transportation to ensure safety of passengers.

The commissioner also said that the database would contain a body tag, to be fixed to the body of the vehicles for effective monitoring and redistributing of routes for businesses.

Elegushi said that about 5,000 commercial buses would be injected into the transport sector to ensure safety and spread of buses and to ease transportation challenges in the state.

He said: “There will be introduction of uniforms for drivers and conductors to signpost a commencement of decency, discipline and quality service to the people of Lagos State.

“It is also to serve as a mode of identification and distinction between drivers and conductors.”

Elegushi also said the state government planned to improve, expand and maintain infrastructure in line with globally accepted standards.

He said that the state government was focusing on the road sector which he said accounted for 90 per cent of transportation activities.

The focus he said include, reduction in travel time, improved commuters safety, road safety and obedience to traffic laws.

