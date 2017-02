The new Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer has assumed duty at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja.

He is ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole.

Until his appointment, he served as the Deputy PPRO of Lagos State Police Command.

He holds a Bachelors degree in Sociology and a Masters in Criminology.

