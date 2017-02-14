Lagos committed to effective HRM – Acting HoS

The Lagos State Acting Head of Service, Folasade Adesoye, has reiterated the State Government’s unwavering commitment towards enthroning an efficient and effective Human Resource Management system in the State Public Service that is in line with international best practices.

Adesoye disclosed this on Monday while declaring open a specialized orientation programme for redeployed management staff of local governments.

She noted that this unwavering commitment was informed by the need to develop human capital, which she added is central and critical to the attainment of an organization’s goals and objectives.

She said: “The development of human capital is central and critical to the attainment of organizational goals and objectives.

“While other factors of production like land and relevant technologies may be in abundance, all these must be intelligently coordinated by humans who, because he has a will, skills, competencies, personal motivation, preferences and interests, can best deploy these attributes and factors to accomplish desired goals and objectives.”

The Acting Head of Service added that the State Government is also committed to the pursuit of a vigorous and systematic reform of the Public Service structures, processes and procedures, including the creation of new Agencies and the realignment of existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Adesoye said: “The foregoing explains the present Administration’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (FCA), the Governor of Lagos State who, incidentally, is a product of the Public Service, to a vigorous and systematic reform, not only of Public Service structures, processes and procedures including the creation of new Agencies and the realignment of existing MDAs, but also to enthroning an efficient and effective human resource management system that is in line with international best practices.”

Adesoye pointed out that the need of the State to meet the yearnings of its entire citizenry, now and in the future, depended largely on the competence and capability of its workforce, hence the need to have the right quantity and quality of staff with the right knowledge, techniques and skills and the right frame of mind and attitude in order to contribute optimally to the attainment of Government’s policy objectives.

Adesoye, while congratulating the newly redeployed management staff, urged them re-tool, re-kit, re-boot and re-energize towards continuing their career progression in the mainstream civil service.

According to her, the programme was purposely designed to expose them to a wide range of knowledge, skills set, experiences and competencies in order to adequately prepare them for the tasks ahead.

In this regard, she further urged them to take maximum advantage of the programme by fully engaging their facilitators, asking relevant questions, comparing notes and experiences and making meaningful contributions during discussions.

She said: “I therefore wish to congratulate all of you very heartily because His Excellency, the Governor has graciously granted you, among all others, the uncommon opportunity of undergoing a 10-week training and induction programme to re-tool, re-kit, re-boot and re-energize towards continuing your career progression in the mainstream civil service. It is a unique privileged and one for which I urge you to be highly appreciative.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.