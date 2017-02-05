Lagos clamps down on illegal abattoirs, cattle markets

No fewer than 24 butchers and cattle marketers have been arrested for offences bordering on illegal operations in a clampdown exercise carried out over the weekend against illegal abattoirs, slaughter slabs and cattle markets by the Lagos State Government.

Speaking with newsmen after the exercise, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Oluwatoyin Suarau, explained that the exercise was carried out in Ikorodu and Badagry areas of the State by the State Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Unit on Abattoirs and Slaughter Slabs, Stray Animals, Meat and Live Cattle Transportation and Regulation of Veterinary Premises.

Suarau added that aside that 24 butchers and cattle marketers who were arrested for illegal operations, large chunk of unwholesome meat being processed with dirty stagnant water and live cattle were impounded in the raid.

According to Suarau, 10 butchers were arrested from illegal abattoirs by the enforcement team in Owutu, Ikorodu, while 14 butchers and marketers were arrested in the Badagry axis.

“The operation in the Badagry axis of the State affected illegal slaughter slabs at Seme J5 Zongo, Iya Afin and Ajara, and illegal animal markets at Iberekodo, Limka and Toll Gate,” he said.

The Commissioner, while stressing the need for monitoring, enforcement and compliance in the red meat value chain business, added that the effort will help prevent spread of diseases, promote data collection for planning, promote good animal welfare and make Lagos a safe place for all inhabitants by discouraging environmental pollution and health hazards.

Reiterating that the State Government has declared zero tolerance on illegal abattoirs and slaughter slabs, illegal transportation of meat and cattle, unregistered veterinary premises and stray animals, Suarau noted that government will continue to close down abattoirs and slaughter slabs that are not established in compliance with the relevant laws governing meat slaughtering in the State.

The Commissioner stated that the State Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Unit has the responsibility of monitoring the whole process of meat handling right from the animal markets to the abattoirs, including meat and cattle transportation, noting that government has handled significantly the transportation aspect the chain by introducing the Eko Refrigerated Meat Van, which is now used to transport meat rather than the former obnoxious meat transportation methods.

Suarau disclosed that Government will not condone any act of uncleanliness and lawlessness in the red meat value chain business adding all aspect of the meat supply chain would be scrutinized especially in the area of sanitation of slaughtering facilities, meat handling and movement.

Suarau, who gave stern warning to operators of unauthorized slaughter slabs and abattoirs in the state to close down stressed that the State government will not relent in its continued efforts to sanitize the meat value chain business.

The Commissioner also advised owners of animals to restrict them within the confines of their premises or face the wrath of the law. He added that Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance Unit have been charged to impound stray animals, arrest and prosecute owners.

“Government has also provided designated vehicles called ‘METROLIVE’ for the movement of live cattles thus, the old method of cattle trekking or transporting of live cattles with unapproved vehicles on Lagos roads is prohibited,” Suarau said.

He explained that all these steps are being taken to complement the ongoing upgrading of the Lagos Abattoirs and reformation of the entire red meat value chains system towards the delivery of wholesome meat to the people in hygenic environment.

“There is a growing recognition that the planned reforms is desirable to meet the State’s mega city status where the best practices of meat handling, environmental and facility hygiene is adopted to meet the international acceptable standard,” the Commissioner posited.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.