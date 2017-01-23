Lagos announces examination date for NDA 68th Regular Course

“Only candidates that are indigenes of the State who have scored the minimum cut off mark from the JAMB UTME examination should return to the NDA applications portal and log-in with their e-mail address and password to download the examination admission card to gain access to the examination venue”, the statement added

The Entrance Examination for the 68th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy for candidates of Lagos State origin holds on April 23, 2016 at the Command Children’s School/Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja and Navy Secondary School, Ojo Town, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Office of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello.

“Only candidates that are indigenes of the State who have scored the minimum cut off mark from the JAMB UTME examination should return to the NDA applications portal and log-in with their e-mail address and password to download the examination admission card to gain access to the examination venue”, the statement added.

The candidates are expected to reach the examination venue by 7.30am , while the screening will take place between 7.45am and 8.45am .

The examination proper commences at 9am .

The candidates are also enjoined to come along with the Acknowledgement Form (downloaded from the internet), JAMB result slip, examination admission card, two postcard size (3.5 x5 inches) photographs with the candidate’s name, state of origin, course chosen and name of exam centre written at the back.

