Lagos announces examination date for NDA 68th Regular Course

Posted by on in | 6 Responses

“Only candidates that are indigenes of the State who have scored the minimum cut off mark from the JAMB UTME examination should return to the NDA applications portal and log-in with their e-mail address and password to download the examination admission card to gain access to the examination venue”, the statement added

Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA
The Entrance Examination for the 68th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy for candidates of Lagos State origin holds on April 23, 2016 at the Command Children’s School/Command Day Secondary School, Ikeja and Navy Secondary School, Ojo Town, Lagos.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Office of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello.
“Only candidates that are indigenes of the State who have scored the minimum cut off mark from the JAMB UTME examination should return to the NDA applications portal and log-in with their e-mail address and password to download the examination admission card to gain access to the examination venue”, the statement added.
The candidates are expected to reach the examination venue by 7.30am, while the screening will take place between 7.45am and 8.45am.
The examination proper commences at 9am.
The candidates are also enjoined to come along with the Acknowledgement Form (downloaded from the internet), JAMB result slip, examination admission card, two postcard size (3.5 x5 inches) photographs with the candidate’s name, state of origin, course chosen and name of exam centre written at the back.


Advert
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.

Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.





  • Ibharalu Ehebha

    Thanks to Major Gen Tunde for helping me to secure my admission into NDA that is Nigeria Defence Academy. When i thought all hope was lost in my side that is when he came along, am urging you today to seek help from him because he is the right man to take you to your favorite destination. Here is his number 09078983183… God bless you sir

  • EMAKE

    Good day to you all, My Name is paul bayero danmiru from Kano State. I
    WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY to let you know that admission is
    currently going on into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) and if you
    know you have register for the 2015/2016 67th regular course, and you
    need SOMEONE TO help YOU into the NDA,I WILL RECOMMEND YOU TO call Major
    MUSA because he was the man who God use to help me into the Nigeria
    Army and make me whom I’m today. The Major number is ( 08142630659// 09059882152 ) he is capable of helping you into any of the following.

    (1) NDA.
    (2)Air Force.
    (3) ARMY.
    (4) Navy.
    (5) Immigration.
    (6) Custom.

  • colonel obuye

    NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA)2016/17 ADMISSION PROCESSING IS CURRENTLY ONGOING CALL-08132378511 FOR HELP – Our History The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was established on 5 February 1964 in response to the defence needs of independent Nigeria to train officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Before then, the institution was known as the Royal Military Forces Training College (RMFTC). After independence in 1960, it became known as the Nigerian Military Training College. The role of the Academy is to provide each officer cadet with knowledge, skills and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military, academic and character development. In essence, the NDA is an institution where selected young able-bodied men and women are groomed into well educated, courageous, virile and erudite subalterns. VISION The vision of the NDA is to produce officers with broad-based training in both military and academic subjects designed to serve as a foundation for the future progressive development of officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces. MISSION The mission of NDA is to provide each officer cadet with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to meet the requirements of a military officer through military,academic and character development. NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) 2016/17 recruitment form is out and on sale,FOR PURCHASE AND ADMISSION PROCESSING IN MAKING SURE YOUR NAME GETS ENLISTED CALL-08132378511

  • MARY

    PUBLIC Announcements,,,PUBLIC Announcements,,,
    Am Major Gen kadiri Musa from THE NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY (NDA) The NDA 68th Regular Course Batch A/B Name is out
    THE NIGERIA DEFENSE ACEDEMYARMED FORCE SELECTION BOARD For the 68th Regular Course,The candidate whose name appear in the publication were successful at the NIGERIA DEFENSE ACADEMY ENTRANCE EXAMINATION Held on Saturday 23 April 2016
    They are to appear for the interview before the Armed force selection board (AFSB) from Saturday 28 may 9 jully 2016 kaduna, Candidate we appear before the (AFSB) in 2 batches as follow for assistance contact Major Gen Kadiri Musa now
    On 07034671879
    Dear applicant if you confirm that your name is not include for one or two reason this is an opportunity for to contact Major Gen Kadiri Musa
    They are to appear for the interview before the Armed force selection board (AFSB) from Saturday 28 may 9 jully 2016 kaduna, Candidate we appear before the (AFSB) in 2 batches as follow for assistance contact Major Gen Kadiri Musa now

  • MAOR JOHN ADEBAYO

    ANNOUNCEMENT OF FAVOR TO THE PUBLIC, I AM MAJOR GEN JOHN ADEBAYO FROM THE NDA.
    Dear applicant of the Nigerian Defence Academy 68th Regular Course 2016 session this is to announce to you all that the batch A/B list is online you are advice to confirm your detail on the NDA website.

    For more information and assistance contact major gen JOHN ADEBAYO ON 08133823045.

    Opportunity come but once, if your name is not include among the batch A/B list seek for an assistance today.
    AM THE ONLY PERSON THAT HAVE THE POWER AND INFLUENCE TO ADMIT ANY CANDIDATE INTO ANY DEPARTMENT OF THEIR CHOICE..
    08133823045.
    08133823045. FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION, CONQUER YOUR ADMISSION TODAY

  • Danjuma Hassan

    NIGERIA DEFENCE ACADEMY RESULT/ADMISSION PROCESSING. CALL: 07039209295, 07052318739.

    Result for the just concluded NDA entrance examination will soon be out. If you need help to get admission into nigeria defence academy 68TH regular course call; 07039209295,07052318739.

    Well am a student here and I can give few information you are free to call My phone number; 0905 309 7680

    Cadet Hassan.