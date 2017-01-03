Ladoke Akintola Foundation to honour Ambode, Aregbesola, others

The 2017 edition of late Samuel Ladoke Akintola Memorial Lecture has been fixed for January 12.

Akintola was a Premier of the Western Region.

The event, which will hold at Afe Babalola Auditorium of the University of Lagos, will also feature the official launching of the Ladoke Akintola Foundation and presentation of award to distinguish personalities.

According to the press statement signed by the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Adedokun Adeyemi, the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and Prof. Ralph A. Akinfeleye of the Department of Mass Communication of UNILAG, will deliver keynote addresses at the event

Recipients of the award includes General Ibrahim Babangida, former Military President; Akinwumi Ambode, the Lagos State Governor; Rauf Aregbesola, the Governor of Osun State; and Ajimobi.

Others are Prof. Akinjide Osuntokun, Prof. OBC Nwolise and Senator Ayoade Adeseun.

The release said further that President Muhammadu Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour, while Dr. Yomi Finnih is the Chairman of the occasion and Chief Chris Ogunbanjo, the father of the day.

Ambassador Yomi Akintola and Dr. Abimbola Akintola are the Chief Hosts.

Traditional rulers expected to grace the occasion include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar; Oba Rildwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos; Oba Adeyeye Eniitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano; Oba Olayiwola Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo; Oba Sikiru Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebuland; Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan; Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagunbade 111, the Soun of Ogbomoso; and Oba Mufutau Oloyede Gbadamosi, the Olofa of Offa.

