La Liga: Wounded Barca face Atletico test

Atletico Madrid vs Barca

Venue: Estadio Vicente Calderon

Kick off: 4:15PM

Barcelona face a tough test against Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on Sunday (today).

Atletico Madrid took control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-2 win in Germany in midweek, with Saul Niguez, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres all getting on the scoresheet.

Diego Simeone’s side have only won one of their last 12 meetings with Barcelona.

Tiago, Juanfran and Augusto Fernandez are all out injured for the hosts, but Uruguayan centre-back Diego Godin should return from a thigh problem.

Barcelona bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Leganes on 19 February.

The Catalan giants beat Atletico Madrid 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey earlier this month.

Javier Mascherano missed training on 24 February due to a hamstring problem and is a doubt, but Arda Turan (thigh) is available.

Atletico possible XI: Oblak, Vrjsalko, Godin, Savic, Luis, Saul, Koke, Gabi, Carrasco, Griezmann, Gameiro.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.