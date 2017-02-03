Kwara signs technical agreement for Light Up Kwara

The Kwara State Government has signed a technical agreement with two firms, Riccofortezza Steven Energy Limited and Rubited Power Limited, for the implementation of the operation Light Up Kwara, an innovative solar-powered streetlight project.

Speaking during the signing on Wednesday at the Government House, Ilorin, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, said the streetlight project will enhance security, create jobs, boost businesses, facilitate technology/skill transfer and ensure extended commerce hours for traders.

Ahmed added that LUK will herald the beginning of a green economy in Kwara State.

He also disclosed that the project is an investment inflow under a Public Private Partnership model.

According to him, the State Government is not committing any funds to the project at this point, but will pay back the contract sum over a 10-year period.

In his remark, the Chairman of Riccofortezza Steven Energy Limited, Sunny Akpoyibo, said the streetlights will be powered through solar power tunnels, noting that this is the first time technology will be deployed anywhere in Nigeria.

Akpoyibo also emphasized the job creation potential of LUK in terms of civil, operational and maintenance components of the project.

According to him, the project will cover 74.58km of roads, cutting across 33 routes within Ilorin metropolis.

He, however, stated that 209 poles will be erected under the pilot phase of the project, which will cover eight routes within the metropolis.

According to the State Ministry of Energy, the 33 routes include Tipper Garage-University road, Tanke-Umaru Audi Junction-Tipper Garage Roundabout, Umaru Audi-Fate Roundabout, Ahmadu Bello Avenue-Sulu Gambari Road and Taiwo Road (Emir’s road junction-General roundabout).

Others are Wahab Folawiyo (Unity road), Saraki Road (Agric roundabout-Fate roundabout) and New Yidi road (Unity Junction-Fossil Oil).

The Ministry also listed subsequent routes that will be covered to include Pakata Road, Michael Imodu-Offa Garage Roundabout, Ipaye Road, Illofa Road, Oja Oba-Maraba Road, Henry George-Sokoto Road junction, Balogun Fulani-Gambari junction, Geri Alimi-Adeta road and Unity roundabout-FCMB Maraba road.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.