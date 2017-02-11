Kwara pays compensation to property owners for underpass

The Kwara State Government on Friday commenced the payment of N30 million compensation to property owners dislodged at the construction of the Diamond Underpass at Geri-Alimi in Ilorin.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Aro Yahaya, said the compensation was determined based on value of the property.

Yahaya said that although some structures along the axis were illegal, government still paid compensation to the affected individuals.

He said: “The gesture indicated that our word is our bond as the state government has fulfilled the promise made when it launched the underpass.”

The commissioner called on the community to cooperate with the contractor to ensure smooth completion of the project.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to newsmen, commended the state government for the prompt payment of compensation to them.

They said that the project would boost social and economic activities of Ilorin Township.

