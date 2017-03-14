Kwara earmarks N12b for infrastructure

The Kwara State Government has earmarked an additional N12 billion for funding new infrastructure under the state’s infrastructure development fund, IF-K.

The state Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin at the opening ceremony of the 137th Joint Tax Board meeting hosted by the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service.

Ahmed said: “Our reinvigoration efforts have moved our paltry monthly average revenue of N600 million in 2015 to about N1.5 billion in 2016.

“This positive result has encouraged us to go ahead with our plan to plough the increased revenue back into the development of infrastructure for the state through the introduction of IFK.”

The Governor said IFK has funded ongoing infrastructure in the state to the tune of about N4.7 billion out of an approved N13 billion, adding that another N12 billion is slated for funding new infrastructure such as the first Diamond underpass in Nigeria; new campuses for the Kwara State University at Osi and Ilesha-Baruba; Ilorin solar-powered street lights; dualisation of major roads in the state; and a new indoor sports hall for the Ilorin Township stadium.

Ahmed added: “Let me emphasize that there is no other way we would have been able to pool this N25 billion for infrastructure under the current economic clime without the reform of our revenue collection and management structure under KWIRS.

“As a state, we have come a long way politically and economically and specifically in terms of our revenue profile.”

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Joint Tax Board, Babatunde Fowler, said the board had adopted the blueprint of the Kwara State Government for other states of the federation to follow.

Fowler said: “Without taxation, Nigeria cannot move forward.”

Fowler called on state governments to emulate the Kwara State model by granting autonomy to tax agencies for maximum results, promising that such gesture will not be abused by the agencies.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, Dr. Muritala Awodun, thanked the state governor for his support to the service since inception, especially the opportunity to host the Joint Tax Board.

