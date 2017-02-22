Kwara donates N1m to student with spinal cord injury

The Kwara State Government has donated N1 million to Ibrahim Garba, a student of Cherubim and Seraphim College, Ilorin, who has a spinal cord injury.

Alhaji Musa Yeketi, the Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, on Tuesday presented the cheque in Ilorin on behalf of the government.

Yeketi sympathized with the family of the student over the incident and explained that the mother of the student, Kafilah Garba, had requested for N9,500,000 to pay for pre-surgical, surgical and post-surgical operation.

He said the immediate approval of N1 million by the Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, was to assist in the immediate treatment of the student.

The Principal of Junior Secondary School, Cherubim and Seraphim College, Daramola Olufemi, said a tree fell on the student while observing environmental sanitation exercise in January 2017.

Olufemi explained that the College immediately took the student to a health facility and sought for assistance from well-meaning Nigerians.

In her response, the mother of the student, who is also a widow, commended the state government and other donors for coming to the aid of her child.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.