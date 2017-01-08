Kwara Deputy Governor solicits prayers for North East, Southern Kaduna people

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kisira, has stressed the need for Nigerians to offer fervent prayers for those facing security challenges, particularly in the North Eastern part of the country and Southern Kaduna.

Elder Kisira gave the charge on Sunday at the Interdenominational Church Service held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Sabo Oke, Ilorin to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Em‎blem Appeal Week.

The Deputy Governor‎ called on the people to use the period to reflect on the precarious challenges affecting the Nation.

He appreciated and commended the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and the living war veterans that kept the country as a stable, virile and prosperous entity.

Elder Kisira noted that all hands should be on deck to support the families of the fallen heroes and cooperation extended to ‎their living colleagues who survived the struggles and are still committed to sustaining the Nation as a formidable and corporate entity.

The Deputy Governor thanked ‎the security agencies for synergizing with the present administration to combat pockets of crisis in the State, stressing that their kind intervention had sustained the State as a haven of peace and delight of guests.

“I enjoin you to continue to cooperate wit us so that the enviable status of the State can be sustained for the ‎good of all,” he explained.

Elder Kisira also appreciated the leadership and members of the religious faiths for sustaining peace and tranquility ‎in the State and the country at large.

In his sermon titled: “When the champion weeps,” the Minister in charge of the Church, Reverend Olawuyi James,‎ commended the effort of the Military in maintaining peace in the country, emphasizing the need for the government to provide adequate security in all parts of the Nation.

James called on the government to take proper care of the families of the fallen heroes and veteran soldiers for their effort in keeping the Nation one united entity not to be in vain.

The Cleric charged the three tiers of government to ensure regular payment of pension and gratuity to retired personnel for them to live a normal life and end their sufferings.

He urged the Federal Government to address the security challenges affecting the Country, especially the North Eastern and Southern Kaduna areas.

James encouraged the people not to give up adding that the Nation will be great again.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Secretary of the State Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Idowu Ibitoye, emphasised the need for religious bodies and the Military to work together to ensure peace in the Land.

The first scriptural reading was read by the State Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Otunba Taiwo Joseph; the second ‎was read by the Commander of the 22nd Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Olamide Falade; while the representative of the State Commissioner of Police, Ajayi Okansanmi, read the third.

Special prayers were offered for the families of the departed heroes, the Nation and the leaders.

The service was attended by members of the State Executive and Security Council‎s, Permanent Secretaries, Senior Military and Police personnel, members of the Nigerian Legion and Clergymen.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.