Kwara begins media overhaul as Gov. Ahmed releases funds

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the release of N100 million for the first phase of the repositioning of the state-owned media houses, including the purchase of equipment and services.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Governor, Dr. Muideen Akorede, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Akorede stated that this was in fulfillment of Governor Ahmed’s commitment to restructure the media outfits for better efficiency.

The statement noted that the first phase of the repositioning process is focusing on Kwara Television because it is the one that requires urgent intervention among the media houses.

According to the statement, the funds will cover the purchase of new digital equipment, studio tools such as TelePrompTers, talk back system, audio mixers, field and studio cameras, and editing equipment, as well as purchase of operational vehicles for the station.

The statement noted that Governor Ahmed has also approved that subsequent phases of the repositioning process should include the purchase of new transmitter and studio equipment for Radio Kwara, new printer for the Herald newspaper and the migration of the State AM radio station to FM band.

It added that new transmitters will also be procured for Radio Kwara satellite stations at Kaiama and Okuta.

The statement reaffirmed Governor Ahmed’s commitment to ensuring that Kwara TV, Radio Kwara and the Herald newspaper rank among the top ten government-operated media and among the top twenty in the country by 2018 through quality training, cutting-edge equipment and targeted content.

