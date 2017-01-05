Kwara attributes delay in roads repair to lack of bitumen

The Kwara State Government on Wednesday attributed the delay on the completion of repair of pothole ridden roads in some parts of llorin metropolis to lack of bitumen.

The Special Adviser to Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed on Communication and Strategy, Tunji Moronfoye, disclosed this in llorin during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

The governor’s aide said the state government refused to use the locally produced bitumen for the repair of the potholes ridden roads following its inferiority.

He said the imported bitumen ordered by the state government had arrived and the continuation of the repair of some bad portions of roads in llorin had commenced on Wednesday.

He said the government decided on importation of bitumen following the adulterated nature of locally produced one in Nigeria.

Moronfoye condemned what he described as insinuations in some quarters that the repair work was suspended due to damaged machine at the recently commissioned asphalt plant in llorin.

The governor’s aide said the new asphalt plant was functioning and capable of solving over 50 per cent asphalt need of the state for roads construction and rehabilitation.

Moronfoye assured the residents of the state that the remaining potholes ridden roads in the state capital are presently receiving attention.

NAN recalls that the state government began the repair of damaged portions of several roads in llorin on November 2016 and abandoned it after working for just three weeks.

