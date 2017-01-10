Kure’s corpse arrives Minna

Two days after his demise, the body of former Governor of Niger State, Engr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Kure, on Tuesday arrived Minna International Airport at about 8:24pm in a chartered plane with registration number 5N-FCT.

The body, which earlier arrived Abuja from Germany at about 7:15pm on Tuesday, was accompanied by his wife, Senator Zaynab Kure, and Hon. Umar Bago.

The late governor’s body was received in Minna by the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello; Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso; members of the State Executive Council; Etsu Lapai, Alhaji Umar Bago Tafida; Etsu Agaie, Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf; and Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farqu Bahago.

Others include leaders of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, including the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

The body will be interred on Wednesday after Janiaza prayers at the Muslim Eid-Prayer ground in Minna and a three-day Fidau prayer at Minna Central Mosque.

Kure died after a brief illness in a German Hospital on Sunday.

