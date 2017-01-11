Kremlin denies possessing compromising Trump information

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it did not have any compromising information on US President-elect, Donald Trump.

“Reports alleging otherwise are an absolute fabrication,” Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said in comments carried by state media.

Peskov said that such reports were akin to “pulp fiction”, adding that “the Kremlin does not collect compromising information”.

He also denied having compromising information on Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in November’s presidential election.

US media reports said Trump was presented last week with classified documents by US intelligence that Russia may have compromising information about him, including possible sex videos from a visit to Moscow.

A synopsis of the allegations was attached to the end of a report by US intelligence agencies on Russian interference in the US elections, according to the report.

Trump, who was scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday, reacted on Twitter, describing the issue as “fake news, a total political witch hunt”.

A former head of the Russian federal security service, the FSB, the main successor of the Soviet KGB, denied that the country had any compromising information on Trump.

“There is, of course, no compromising information,” Nikolai Kovalyov, who headed the FSB in the late 1990s and is currently a lawmaker in Russia’s lower house of parliament, said.

