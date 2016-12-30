Klitschko sends Joshua KO warning

The Ukrainian has 53 stoppage wins in his 68 fights, including five in his last eight, a statistic which he claims proves that, despite being 41 when the Joshua clash takes place at Wembley, he is getting better with age

Wladimir Klitschko has warned Anthony Joshua that he could knock him out with either hand in their world title fight in April.

The Ukrainian has 53 stoppage wins in his 68 fights, including five in his last eight, a statistic which he claims proves that, despite being 41 when the Joshua clash takes place at Wembley, he is getting better with age.

“I think trainers and fighters have been studying my style and they are aware I can knock people out with both hands,” he said. “I showed it many times.

“I do have a lot of weapons. One of them is the jab. It depends how much Anthony is going to give me to use, and which weapon I’m going to choose.

“With age I got faster. And my endurance got better, my anticipation.

“Until now I’ve seen progress. I always ask my team – you guys better tell me before I slow down, because maybe I won’t feel it. Just tell me if it’s there. So it’s not just my opinion. It’s the opinion of people who are close to me.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.