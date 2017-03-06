Kidnap kingpin Vampire’s most trusted herbalist arrested + photos

The most trusted herbalist of kidnap kingpin, Henry Chibueze, popularly known as Vampire, Iweajuo Gad, has been arrested.

Chibueze was last week killed by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, Gad, 55, was arrested at about 5am on Sunday.

He was said to have been arrested in Asoeme in Aba, Abia South Local Government Area of Abia state.

A police report obtained by The Eagle Online described Gad as the number one herbalist of Chibueze and many other groups of armed robbers and kidnappers.

One of Chibueze’s gang members already arrested led detectives to the shrine where the herbalist was arrested.

Gad confessed to have given several bullet repelling disappearance charms to Vampire and his gang members.

He further confessed that he led three herbalists to perform special rituals to enable Vampire’s rescue from the Imo State High Court in Owerri.

He said the names of seven officers of the Nigeria Prisons Service were brought to him by Vampire’s brother to perfect the rituals that will disorganize and destabilize the officers during the rescue.

Gad said he was paid N200,000 for the ritual.

He equally said one week after the successful rescue, Vampire sent him another N500,000.

