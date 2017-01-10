Kerosene price skyrockets in Jigawa

The lingering scarcity of kerosene in Hadejia, Jigawa State and its environs has caused an increase in the price of the product to N350 per litre, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN checks in Hadejia on Tuesday showed that most petrol stations had run out of supply of the product.

It also showed that the commodity was only available in black market outlets where the product is being sold at N350 per litre, as against the N83 approved pump price.

Black market operators were seen making brisk businesses due to high patronage occasioned by the scarcity of the products.

Some consumers who spoke to NAN said that the situation had exposed them to hardships.

Auwalu Abdu, a resident, said his family had experienced difficulties in sourcing the product.

Abdu noted that the situation had caused a heavy drain on his pocket, adding, “I now spend a lot on kerosene due to its acute scarcity’’.

Another resident, Malam Sale Danladi, said that the exorbitant prices of kerosene had forced him to rely on firewood for cooking.

Danladi said: “I prefer firewood because it is cheaper than kerosene even though it is cumbersome to use.”

He appealed to the Federal Government to help the residents by making the product available.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.