Kenya’s Jepchirchir sets marathon record

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir set a world record in the women’s half marathon on Friday, clocking a time of one hour, five minutes and six seconds in the United Arab Emirates as runners from the East African nation swept the podium places.

The 23-year-old world champion crossed the line in the Ras al-Khaimah half marathon three seconds quicker than the mark set by fellow Kenyan, Florence Kiplagat, in Barcelona two years ago, although the new record remains subject to ratification.

Three-time race-winner, Mary Keitany, finished seven seconds behind the winner, while Joyciline Jepkosgei rounded out the top three in a time of 1:06:08.

Kenya also dominated the men’s race, with Bedan Karoki, who won silver at last year’s World Half Marathon Championships and World Cross Country Championships, winning in a time of 59:10.

Ethiopia’s Yigrem Demelash finished nine seconds behind Karoki, while Kenya’s Augustine Choge was a further seven seconds back in third.

