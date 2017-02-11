Kenyan retains Access Bank Lagos City Marathon title

Kenyan marathoner, Abraham Kiptum, has for the second time consecutively emerged winner of the 2017 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Kiptum hit the finish line in 2:15:20 seconds, ahead of his compatriots, Ronny Kipkoech Riboss and Kiroi Kiprotic, who returned 2:15:25secs and 2:15:28secs respectively.

For the women, Kenya’s Rodah Tanui breasted the tape in 2:37:50secs, while Fridah Lodepa and Alice Tambilili, also from Kenya, returned in 2:38:21secs and 2:3902secs respectively.

A total of 55,000 local and foreign runners and 30 Wheelchair athletes participated the race.

A total prize money of $370,000, made up of $185,000 for the men runners and $185,000 for women, was up for grab.

Those in the Wheelchair category will pocket N1,000,000, N750,000 and N500,000.

