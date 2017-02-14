Kantana elders disown lawmaker for linking constituents with Boko Haram

An internal feud has erupted between the people of Kantana Constituency in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State and their representative, who is the Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi.

The constituents, led by elders in the area, expressed shock over the utterances of their representative for labeling them as terrorists.

They warned that if the lawmaker fails to retract such utterance, they may be compelled to take appropriate measures.

The community, under the aegis of the Concerned Citizens of Garga District in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, told journalists on Monday at a news conference that they were not only highly embarrassed, but feel ashamed with the kind of person they sent to the House to represent them.

Speaking through their spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Aliyu Bawa, they said: “We are here to address you on the unguarded utterances of Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, member representing Kantana Constituency and the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly.

“We are delighted to have this opportunity to speak to the world against unguarded utterances, fictitious, horrible and malicious allegations labeled against the good peaceful people of Garga district by Deputy Speaker and member representing Kantana Constituency and the Deputy Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly.

“On 24th January, 2017, the Deputy Speaker moved a motion of public importance seeking to declare Garga District as a place of abode for Boko Haram and claimed that Boko Haram were sighted because we share borders with Yankari Games Reserve, which, as he said, is linked to Sambisa Forest.

“He went on to add that we have boundary with Bauchi and Gombe States.”

The group said the allegations were malicious, misleading and tantamount to denting the image of the peace-loving people of Garga District who have at no time been involved in rancorous, uncivil riot, lawlessness and all sort of political upheavals.

The spokesperson added: “We feel very ashamed and guilty that our representatives in the respected Plateau State House of Assembly is ignorant of the boundaries of the area of his legislative jurisdiction.

“His linking Garga District with Sambisa Forest, Gombe State and Yankari Games Reserve epitomizes his ignorance of the terrain and or environment he was overwhelmingly elected to represent in the House of Assembly.

“We want to tell the world that our legislator is in all intents and purposes lacking in the function of legislative and over sight functions.”

