Kano, Katsina get fares for intending pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has approved N1,537,859.97 as the 2017 Hajj fare for Kano State intending Pilgrims.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations officer of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Badamasi Nuhu, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all intending pilgrims who earlier paid N1 million as initial deposit, are required to pay the balance of N537,859.97 within two weeks.

The statement said: “The payment should be through certified bank draft payable to Kano state pilgrims welfare boards.”

It explained that each pilgrim would be entitled to 800 dollars as Basic Travelling Allowance for the Hajj.

The board, however, advised interested intending pilgrims to pay additional N38, 000 as Hadaya dues (for animal sacrifice during Hajj) which would be executed by Jaiz Bank in Saudi Arabia.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 6,607 intending pilgrims from Kano state are expected to perform this year’s Hajj.

Similarly, the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board on Wednesday says the 4,930 intending pilgrims from the state will pay N1,498,502 as fare.

Alhaji Muhammad Rimi, the Executive Director of the Board who disclosed this, said Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina had consented to the fare which was approved by the National Hajj Commission.

Rimi said: “The National Hajj Commission has fixed the deadline of two weeks for the remittance of the fares collected by the state Boards to it on or before June 13, 2017.

“I must advice depositors who paid N1 million to complete their balance of N498, 502 between now and June 13, 2017.

“I must also appeal to the depositors to duly approach our zonal offices for payment of their balances and warned that people should make their payments through certified bank draft payable to the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

“The Board will not take responsibility of intending pilgrims who pay to individuals.”

The director said that the board would soon start the 2017 hajj exercise by screening the intending pilgrims and conducting pregnancy test.

Rimi said that the board had already contacted the contractor to provide uniforms and travelling bags for intending pilgrims.

NAN report that the Hajj is an annual pilgrimage by Muslims to Mecca as part of the five pillars of Islam.

