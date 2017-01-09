Kano approves fund for payment of WASCE, NECO fees‎

The Kano State Government has approved N398.9 million for payment of WASCE and NECO examination fees for 27,268 candidates that passed the minimum requirements of the state qualifying examination.

The Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in Kano on Monday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State’s Executive Council Meeting.

Garba added that only students with five credits, including English and Mathematics would benefit from the gesture.‎

He said that the state’s 44 local government councils were directed to shoulder the responsibility of such qualified candidates in their domains.

The commissioner said the decision was taken based on three options presented to the council by the Ministry of Education.‎

He also said that N774.5 million was approved for the drilling of 789 hand pump boreholes and rehabilitation of 163 across the state.‎

Garba pointed out that government decided to drill the boreholes in order to address the problem of water scarcity facing some communities in the state.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.