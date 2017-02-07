Kano‎ not indebted to teachers – Gov. Ganduje

Ganduje, however, called for understanding of teachers and other workers, saying that his administration was aware of their plights and would continue to do more to improve on their welfare

The Kano State Government says it is not indebted to primary school teachers as their salaries are paid promptly.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said this during an interactive session with head teachers and basic education providers in Kano on Monday.

Ganduje, however, called for understanding of teachers and other workers, saying that his administration was aware of their plights and would continue to do more to improve on their welfare.

According to him, the state government has received a report on the promotion of primary school teachers and the financial implication will cost the government N490 million.

Ganduje also disclosed that the state government had already spent more than N1.2 billion on various projects in the development of Basic Education across the 44 Local Government Ar­eas.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar, commended the governor for the prompt payment of salaries to teachers and other civil servants in the state.

Abubakar promised that his ministry would continue to give adequate attention to the development of education in the state.

Kabiru Fagge, who responded on behalf of the head teachers, appealed to Ganduje to build additional classrooms and toilets for schools in the state.

