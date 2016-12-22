Kalu eulogies new Tor Tiv

Eminent business mogul and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended the Tiv nation for appointing Prof. James Ornguga Ayatse, a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, as the fifth Tor Tiv.

According to Kalu, the academician’s emergence as a paramount ruler is an affirmation of his personality, adding that Prof. Ayatse will use his intellectual capacity to drive development in his domain.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said: “I celebrate with the Tiv community in Nigeria on the election of Prof. James Ayatse as the new Tor Tiv.

“The choice of the erudite scholar is timely and in the best interest of Benue State.

“The extraordinary qualities of Prof. Ayatse will continue to stand him out in his pursuits.

“It is indeed a well-deserved and timely appointment.”

The former governor urged the new paramount ruler to sustain the legacies of his predecessor, Dr. Alfred Torkula, Tor Tiv IV, by promoting peace and unity in Tivland.

Kalu prayed God to make the reign of the royal father remarkable and grant him long life on the throne.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.