Kaduna Poly: ASUP wants payment of full entitlements to end strike

The Kaduna State Polytechnic Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has threatened to continue with its ongoing strike, until the five months allowances owed its members are fully paid.

ASUP Chairman, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna that three out of the five months entitlements had been paid by the institution’s management.

NAN reports that the union had on December 31, 2016 embarked on an indefinite strike over the non-payment of five months peculiar academic and hazard allowance arrears by the institution’s management.

Ibrahim said: “This was after the Federal Government had released the sum of N173. 9 million to the management in March, and another N86.9 million in May 2016, yet, the management refused to pay us.

“So far, the management had paid three out of the five months arrears last week, but we insist we will not return to the class until the remaining two months are paid.”

The union said the management of the polytechnic was misappropriating funds meant for various projects.

