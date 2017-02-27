Kaduna NUJ constitutes committee to flush out quacks

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kaduna State Council, Alhaji Adamu Yusuf, on Monday said the council had constituted a screening committee to flush out quacks in the profession.

The chairman said this while addressing Zaria-based correspondents in Zaria.

Yusuf said the essence of establishing the committee was to bring sanity to the profession and give members a sense of belonging.

Yusuf said that the committee would work assiduously to restore the lost glory of the union for greater productivity.

The chairman said the committee had already started screening members of the Correspondents’ Chapel in Kaduna, adding that Zaria-based ones would be next.

Yusuf said: “Apart from this, the council has constituted ethics and disciplinary committee to ensure discipline among members.”

The chairman promised to carry stakeholders along to bring about unity, understanding, fair play and progress.

He appealed to all members to rally round the new set of executives to enable it deliver the goods successfully.

In her speech, the Council’s Vice Chairman, Zhiroh Jatau, told members to be part of the new reform to take NUJ to greater heights.

She said a welfare and productivity committee would also be constituted to monitor the productivity of all journalists in the state.

Jatau said: “This is with a view to improving productivity and restoring the lost glory of the profession.”

She appealed to members to cooperate with all the constituted committees and advised them to be up and doing in the discharge of their responsibilities.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.