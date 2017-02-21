Kaduna imposes 24-hour curfew on two LGAs

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The curfew is with immediate effect.

A statement by the State Government said the action became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two Local Government Areas.

The statement, signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said all security agencies on a special operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

The statement added: “Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies.”

