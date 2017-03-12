Kaduna Electric visits, seeks cooperation of community

Following the recent installation of 500KVA and 300KVA in Janruwa 1 and Janruwa Extension respectively, Kaduna Electric has gone a step further to engage the community in an interactive session with a view to building a mutually rewarding relationship.

In his welcome address, the Leader of the Janruwa Electricity Committee, Major Jacob Iyela, enjoined the community members to protect the recently installed facilities.

Iyela said: “As inhabitants of this community, we must support the efforts of Kaduna Electric by protecting these assets.”

In a message, the Head Corporate Communications, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, who was represented by the Team Lead, Media and Community Relations, Malam Idris Muhammad, described the gathering as “a stakeholders’ meeting where both parties are meant to deliberate on areas of mutual benefits.

“The electricity industry is such that for it to work, all stakeholders in the value chain must play their part.

“We as retailers of electricity depend on you to settle your electricity bills so that we will be able to meet our financial obligations as a distribution company.”

Abdullahi appealed to the community to protect the company’s installations against vandalism, report any suspicious activity and pay their bills as at when due.

The Business Development and Relationship Officer (BDRO), Barnawa Area Office, Sunday Yahaya, decried the current state of cash collection, which he said is affecting the operations of the downstream sector of the electricity industry.

Yahaya therefore called on members of Janruwa Community to reciprocate the efforts of Kaduna Electric by ensuring prompt payment of their bills, given that electricity business is a capital-intensive venture without immediate return on investment.

Iyela commended Kaduna Electric and advised the company to look at other sources of generating power as a way of improving its efficiency.

Residents requested for an expansion of the electrification project to parts of the community that are yet to be connected and the need for quick complaints resolutions, especially as it concerns cables that are hanging low and endangering the lives.

The Chief Marketing and Customer Services Officer, Malam Murtala Bello, in his response, said the company is already in talks with web and non-web based payment vendors and currently at the final stage of the agreements as part of plans to keep adding to alternative payment channels.

According to Bello: “One of the first things the company did immediately after take over was to increase the number of payment/cash centers in order to make them as close as possible to our customers with a view of easing payment challenges.”

On whether the company will extend supply to other parts of the community, Bello said though it is the desire of company to do that, it will depend largely on how economically viable it is for the company do so because the collection from the areas connected must be encouraging enough.

He went further to instruct officers covering the Janruwa area to make their contacts available so that they can easily be reached for prompt complaints resolution.

In closing, the Marketing Chief thanked everyone for making out time to be part of the stakeholders’ meeting, while stressing the importance of such an occasion.

He said: “We need our customers to understand our business operations and that is part of the reasons we engage them in a forum like this.”

