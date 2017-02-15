Kaduna Electric to partner French agency on staff training

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to collaborate with the French Development Agency on staff training.

This was disclosed in a statement by AbdulAzeez Abdullahi, the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

The statement stated that the training was part of collaboration between UIMM of France and the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distribution Companies.

It said that the agency had indicated its readiness to assist Kaduna Electric in knowledge sharing and skills acquisition for its staff.

The statement reported the Project Manager of the UIMM Project, Agathe Gondinet, as saying that the partnership was in line with the agency’s mandate to help electricity distribution companies across Nigeria to develop skilled manpower.

It stated that Gondinet made the comment during a meeting with the management of Kaduna Electric in Kaduna.

The statement said: “To achieve this, we have embarked on tour of all the 11 DISCOs, starting with Kaduna Electric, to know their training needs and partner with them to design and implement training plans that will be useful in addressing their human development needs.

“The aim of the project is to support the Human Resources Managers in all DISCOs in Nigeria so that they will be strengthened and empowered through train-the-trainer sessions, to design training programmes and curricula for their respective companies.”

According to the statement, the project manager says the two-year project will also develop strategic partnership with both government and private owned training institutes like the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria.

It stated: “It will provide them with both the infrastructure and information on the training needs of the entire sector so that they can adapt their curriculum to meet the current needs of the DISCOs.”

It said the training would bridge the gap between the legacy staff and the newly recruited, while an appraisal method and access to a digital platform would be introduced to serve as a resource centre to share ideas on best practices among several others.

Meanwhile, the ANED Project Coordinator, Rotimi Adebari, said the association was hopeful that the outcome of the Needs Analysis, currently being carried out in all the DISCOs, would motivate employees and facilitate attitudinal change.

Adebari said it was expected to improve industry efficiency and assured of ANED’s commitment to create best practices and standards in the power industry.

The Chief Operating Officer of Kaduna Electric, Major Bhaskar, commended the team for visiting Kaduna Electric and assured the members of the company’s readiness to be part of the project.

