Kaduna Electric begins free installation of prepaid meters

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has embarked on free installation of digital electricity prepaid meters to consumers in Birnin Kebbi.

The General Manager of the company, Alhaji Garba Argungu, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Tuesday that the free installation of the prepaid meters would be done in phases.

Argungu said that parts of the metropolis had been provided the prepaid meters.

He said the facility was installed free of charge.

He urged the public to report any staffer, who attempted to surcharge them for installing the devices.

A cross section of residents of Gesse phase one and phase two of the legislative quarters and the Government Reserved Area in the metropolis, said the meters would ensure proper management of electricity especially now that billing would be based on consumption.

A resident of the GRA, Bashir Sani, said the facility would serve as control mechanism for the use of electricity in households.

He further said that when installed, the meters would end the controversy over the company’s billing system.

