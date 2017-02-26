Kaduna community prevents killing of 30 persons, lauded by Gov. El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, on Saturday lauded Zauru community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state for rescuing 30 persons whose lives were threatened by hoodlums.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on his behalf by Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman, El-Rufai said such act by some peace-loving and patriotic people of the state, was worthy of emulation.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Zauro community in Bajju Chiefdom had, on Wednesday, resisted a group of hoodlums who stormed their community with the intention of attacking some settlements.

The community, apart from resisting the hoodlums, also alerted security agencies who were able to evacuate 30 persons, mostly children, women and aged men, to Kafanchan.

El-Rufai said: “I received the news with joy, the action taken by Zauro community to protect their neighbours, which is laudable.

“This is a bold step for peace and harmony. It testifies to the fact that there are people who do their utmost for a common humanity. All our communities should emulate Zauro, and uphold each other.

“This gesture is significant. It reinforces our confidence that ordinary citizens, living together and promoting harmony, are the best guarantee of sustainable peace.”

