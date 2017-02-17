Kaduna Airport ready – Capt. Joji

Kaduna International Airport has been rebranded with modern equipment in line with international best standard, Captain Mohammed Joji, the Chairman, Coordinating Committee on Abuja relocation, has said.

Joji, who is also the Secretary General, Aircraft Operators in Nigeria, made the remark on Friday after inspecting facilities at the airport.

Joji said: “All the equipment were tested and are doing fine.

“As far as I am concerned, I am comfortable with this one, we are happy about it.”

He listed some of the items installed at the airport to include lighting system, distance measuring equipment, solar power, and other vital facilities.

The Federal Government intends closing the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja beginning from March 8 for six weeks in order to repair the runway.

While the closure lasts, the traffic from the airport will be diverted to Kaduna International Airport.

Alkali Usman, an Assistant Inspector General of Police, said adequate measures had been taken to ensure security at the airport and on Kaduna-Abuja road once flight operations were diverted from Abuja to Kaduna.

Usman said: “Our level level of deployment on the road has been assessed and we have earmarked where we will cover in terms of patrol.

“We have also made arrangement to protect the airport and equipment, building and everywhere.

“We have also ensured that all hotels and places of interest are protected and guarded, and we are going to increase patrol visibility.”

On her part, the Kaduna Airport Manager, Amina Salami, said so far, the airport is 95 per cent ready for traffic from Abuja.

