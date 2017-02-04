Kaduna @100: Arewa artistes storm Ahmadu Bello Stadium for ‘Greatness Walk’

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna came alive on Saturday morning as hundreds of creative artistes from all over Northern Nigeria converged for a Peace Walk to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of Kaduna City, billed for July this year.

The artistes under the umbrella of the Kaduna Creative Artists converged as early as 6:30am for the activity, which lasted for a little over three hours.

The walk was tagged: “Kaduna Creative Artists Walk to Make Kaduna Great Again.”

After walking round the tartan tracks, they were taken through fitness drills by several fitness coaches, who took turn to chase the harmattan cold out of their bodies.

Speaking after the exercise, the Media Team leader for Kaduna Creative Artists Walk, AbuAmmar Abdullahi Saleh, said the creative artistes were in full support of Kaduna State becoming great again and would always partner the government in achieving same.

Saleh explained that Kaduna, being an epitome of creative arts, has several artistes yet to be discovered scattered across the 23 local government areas.

He said: “With the support of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who deemed it fit to make history by creating an office for Creative Arts and appointing Hajia Halima Idris as his Special Assistant Creative Arts, we are moving ahead and preparing to lead the country in creativity.”

Saleh called on all those in the creative industry in the state that are yet to register with the body to take advantage of the free forms they are making available in all the LGAs to register and be captured in their data base to make it easier for them to be called upon when opportunities arise.

He also called the youths in Kaduna to unite themselves and shun any form of violence against each other as the walk is also tagged: “Kaduna United For Peace” under the project, My New Kaduna, citing that Kaduna have a lot of untapped resources in Creative Art.

In her remarks, former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Hajia Amina Dangaji, said the performing musicians in the state are throwing their weight behind Governor el-Rufai in view of his policies and programmes that are touching lives of all those resident in the state.

Dangaji said: “We are happy with his efforts at uniting all in the state from Zaria to Kafanchan.

“He has been fair to all.

“We know his worth and would compose songs that will carry goodwill about him to the entire world.”

Hajia Dangaji advised those that for political reasons are trying to give the governor a bad name to desist from doing that, stressing that his good works speak for themselves.

When fielding questions, the MD/CEO of Bizi Mobile Cashless, Alhaji Aminu Bizi, who was there with his team, said they were present in solidarity because they see a lot of greatness in Kaduna State.

Bizi said that part of what is contributing to the greatness of the state is el-Rufai’s foresight in embracing modern trends that add value to lives of the citizens.

“Governor el-Rufai was the first in Nigeria to embrace e-transactions in revenue collection. This has created jobs for hundreds of youths and boost the state’s revenue drive,” he added.

