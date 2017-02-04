JUSUN calls for financial autonomy for judiciary

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria on Saturday called for a full financial autonomy for the judiciary arm of government across the country.

Marwan Mustapha, the National President of JUSUN, made this call at the National Executive Council meeting of the union in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to him, the union will not relent in the struggle towards ensuring that the judiciary gets financial autonomy at the federal level and autonomy in all the states.

Mustapha said: “The judiciary, as an arm of government, is supposed to be independent financially from other arms of government in the country.

“We cannot be intimidated to give up in the struggle for the financial autonomy of the judiciary in the country.

“The need for the judiciary to be independent financially is not negotiable and therefore, we cannot negotiate it with anybody no matter what it will take us to achieve it.

“We will do everything possible within the provisions of the law to achieve our demands but if we do not have our way, we may adopt other means to press for our demands.”

Mustapha, therefore, called on all state governors to grant autonomy to the judiciary in their respective states in order to avoid industrial disharmony.

The JUSUN leader also lauded the Nasarawa State Government for addressing most of the demands of their members in the state.

He said: “Some demands that are still lingering are not against the State Government but with the management of the courts in the state.”

Earlier, Shuhu Usman, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General, lauded the union for holding the meeting in the state.

Usman also thanked members of the union in the state for supporting the government since inception and promised to give priority to the welfare of the judicial staff in the state.

