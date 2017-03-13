Junior Ajayi injured, doubtful for Champions League tie

Ahly scored a single goal at home against debutant Bidvest Wits in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 32 at Cairo’s El-Salam Stadium on Saturday

Al Ahly’s Nigerian striker, Junior Ajayi, could be a major doubt for the game against South Africa’s Bidvest Wits in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 32 next week after sustaining injury at Cairo’s El-Salam Stadium in the first leg on Saturday.

“Ajayi suffers from a muscle strain after sustaining a knock during the 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits in the first leg of the CAF Champions League round of 32 on Saturday,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

Ahly scored a single goal at home against debutant Bidvest Wits in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 32 at Cairo’s El-Salam Stadium on Saturday.

A second-half header from Egypt center-back Ahmed Hegazy eventually proved the sole goal the eight-time African champions bagged at their home venue, heading into the return leg in Johannesburg with an uncomfortable lead.

