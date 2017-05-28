Journalists reject Governor’s second year anniversary gifts

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Plateau State chapter has offered to return the second anniversary package sent to them by Governor Simon Bako Lalong.

The gifts were meant to celebrate the second year of the All Progressives Congress administration in in the state.

The decision to return the offer was unanimously taken at a congress held on Tuesday at the premises of the state NUJ secretariat.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the chapel, Yusuf Amino Idegu of the Nation newspaper.

Our Correspondent reports that the chapel members alongside the leadership of the state council and Independent Publishers might not have been happy with the manner the anniversary programme was conducted.

The government had been accused of lackadaisical behaviour towards newsmen in the state.

The anniversary celebration further compounded issues.

Instead of Lalong to address the complaints of the newshounds, he sent what was termed “miserable monies” to various groups of journalists as “anniversary package”.

For instance, the correspondents chapel that has membership of over 60 reporters representing national and international radio, TV and newspapers, was given N250,000, while independent publishers got N80,000.

This development, according to journalists in the state, ws representative of the manner the governor and his media team perceive them, describing it as an affront, disrespect and upright disregard to the role of newsmen in the state.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Dan Manjang, said the situation became imperative considering the economic situation facing the state.

Manjang said: “What I can say is to appeal to my colleagues to bear it with us because you heard how the governor explained yesterday, even the Commissioner had also said it, we are sacrificing overheads of all political office holders to pay salary.

“We are hoping and trusting God that things will improve.

“Let the journalists just manage what we have for them at the moment, even if it is N2,000 let them share.”

It was also gathered that other groups have equally turned down the gift.