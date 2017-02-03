Joshua expects to face ‘best’ Klitschko

The bout will see two former Olympic champions go head to head, and Joshua described it as another “gold medal fight” for him

Anthony Joshua has said that he expects Wladimir Klitschko to be at his best when they fight at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

The unbeaten Joshua will put his IBF heavyweight title on the line against the two-time champion, while the vacant WBA belt will also be up for grabs.

The bout will see two former Olympic champions go head to head, and Joshua described it as another “gold medal fight” for him.

“I know I’m going to be facing the best Wladimir. I think the time is right. It may seem soon to people. This is my gold medal fight once again,” he told Sky Sports News.

“I’m here for a reason. I’ll handle business the way I’ve always handled it. The goal is the same – to be victorious.”

Joshua has won all 18 of his professional fights by knockout.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.