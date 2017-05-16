Joshua begins training for Klitschko rematch

It is the first time he will train since his last match

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is back in the boxing gym just one day after Eddie Hearn revealed a rematch between the Brit and Wladimir Klitschko is on the cards.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to show off a gruelling conditioning workout that he undertook at plush boxing gym BXR in central London.

It’s the first time Joshua has trained since his show-stopping title fight against the Ukrainian last month.

IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Joshua captioned next to the video: “Getting ready to fight whoever – 19-0.”

While the Watford-born fighter doesn’t give away who he’s fighting, promoter Hearn believes his next fight will be a rematch against Klitschko.

“I believe Klitschko will go ahead with the rematch so we are looking at dates,” said Hearn.

“The Principality Stadium is not really available in November because of rugby so 28 October is the option. Most of December is available but I don’t really want to go that late.

“Josh has a bit of a sore shoulder, Klitschko has had a tough fight, his face was bashed up. You have got two more weeks in May, all of June and after that they will be thinking ‘right let’s get back in camp’.

“Even if you started back in camp in August, then you have September and October so end of October can work.”

“For Cardiff that date is an option and also December but I don’t really want to go into December so we are looking at the MGM in Las Vegas, China and Dubai as options too.”

