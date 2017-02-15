Jos North gets respite as government commences road construction in metropolis

Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State is to get new lift of transformation.

This followed the signing of contracts for the construction of road networks within the metropolis.

The contracts were signed on Tuesday at the premises of the Ministry for Urban Development, where the Commissioner, Architect Sam Galadima signed on behalf of the Plateau State Government and Engineer Jide Oladunni, Chinedu Kingsley and Peng Yian Yyan signed on behalf of their respective companies.

The roads to be constructed include Agwan Rogo, Tudun Wada-Mado-Wild Life Park Road and Chunyap, which are awarded to Latokem Nigeria Limited, Jolex Construction Company Limited and China Zhonghao respectively.

According to the Commissioner, the projects will cost the state government over N4 billion and are to be completed within 12 months.

Speaking with newsmen, the representatives of the contracting firms commended the state government for finding them worthy for the execution of the projects and promised that they will not compromise standard in anticipation of more jobs.

