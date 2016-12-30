Jigawa sacks three LG chairmen

A statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, made this known in Dutse on Thursday

The Jigawa State Government has sacked three local government caretaker committee chairmen.

The affected chairmen are those of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Governments.

A statement by Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, made this known in Dutse on Thursday.

Ibrahim, who did not give reasons for their sack, said it was with immediate effect.

He directed the former chairmen to hand over the affairs of their respective councils to Directors of Administration and General Services.

All the 27 local government caretaker committee chairmen were appointed from the state civil service.

